The Latest: Man held in Italy for alleged migrant torture

Italian authorities in Sicily have detained a 23-year-old man for alleged torture of migrants awaiting passage in Libya on smugglers' boats to Italy.

Police said the man was held for investigation of belonging to an armed criminal association involved in human trafficking. They say he is the sixth such torture suspect detained since March.

The ANSA news agency said migrants who were brought to Italy after being rescued at sea reported that the suspect beat people with rubber tubes and burned them with gasoline in Libya near the border with Sudan.

As in similar past cases, police say the migrants were sometimes tortured while traffickers were on the phone with the migrants' relatives to pressure them to pay more money for their loved ones' trips.

A French court has ruled against creating a new center for migrants in the western port city of Calais but says they should have access to water, showers and toilets, services the city's mayor is refusing to provide.

The Pas-de-Calais region welcomed part of Monday's ruling, arguing in a statement that a camp isn't a "worthy response" to the migrant crisis. Mayor Natacha Bouchart says she will appeal and tweeted that she would not apply the ruling because she doesn't want Calais to again become a magnet for migrants.

Aid group Auberge des Migrants tweeted Tuesday the mayor was setting a "bad example."

Tensions are resurfacing in Calais as hundreds of people gather there in hopes of making it across the English Channel to Britain.

Last year, French authorities closed a makeshift camp that sprung up in Calais and housed thousands of people at its height.

The French human rights ombudsman recently warned of dire conditions for migrants in Calais.

Romanian border police have found 91 migrants from Iraq and Syria hidden in a truck transporting auto parts. They told police they were trying to reach the visa-free Schengen travel zone.

Police stopped and searched the vehicle with Turkish plates early Tuesday at the crossing point between Nadlac and Csanadpalota in Hungary. According to documents, it was transporting the parts to Norway.

Police found 44 men, 18 women and 29 minors aged 2 to 17. The migrants told police they wanted to reach the Schengen zone. Hungary is a member, but Romania isn't.

The driver told Romanian authorities he did not know about the migrants.

The migrants are being probed on suspicion of illegally attempting to cross the border, while the driver is suspected of being an accomplice.