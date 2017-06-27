  1. Home
  2. World

German museum presents artworks from collector's trove

By  Associated Press
2017/06/27 22:25

The painting 'Waterloo Bridge (1903) by Claude Monet (1840-1926) is on display during a press talk on the preparations of an exhibiti

An employee works on a frame during a press talk on the preparations of an exhibition of exemplary works from the Gurlitt found, an art

An employee covers the artwork 'Maennlicher Akt' (lit. 'Male Nude') by Francois Boucher (1703-1770) during a press talk on the preparat

BERLIN (AP) — A small number of artworks from a reclusive German collector's trove have been presented in Bonn in preparation for a wider exhibition.

News agency dpa reported that the German city's Bundeskunsthalle on Tuesday previewed works by Monet, Maillol, Boucher and Duerer and a marble statue by Rodin.

Switzerland's Kunstmuseum Bern plans to show several other pieces from the Cornelius Gurlitt collection Friday, and the two museums will open simultaneous exhibitions of hundreds of works in November.

Gurlitt died in May 2014 and designated the Swiss museum heir to his approximately 1,500-piece collection.

Experts have identified dozens of works in Gurlitt's collection that were likely looted by the Nazis, though they also ruled out several hundred more. So far, four works have been handed over to rightful owners.