Polish police chief fired after far-right attack

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's government has fired a local police chief following a weekend clash in which far-right nationalists attacked an anti-government protest.

Police have also detained three men suspected in the attack in Radom on Saturday.

State-run news media reported Tuesday that the Interior Ministry had fired Piotr Kostkiewicz, the police chief in Radom.

Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Monday that there might not have been enough police officers on the ground as the two sides held rallies. An investigation is also underway.

On Monday ruling party spokeswoman Beata Mazurek drew criticism for saying she could "understand" the emotions of those who attacked the anti-government activists. She later said she strongly condemned the violence.