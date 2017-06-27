Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in phone and technology companies.

Verizon lost 1.8 percent early Tuesday, AT&T fell 1.1 percent and Microsoft slipped 0.8 percent.

Darden Restaurants rose 3 percent after reporting earnings that were better than analysts expected.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,432.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 24 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,385. The Nasdaq composite fell 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,225.