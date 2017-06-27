WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--WCUP 2018-RUSSIA'S READINESS

MOSCOW — After years of controversy, Russian officials think their World Cup has weathered the storm. Stadiums are either finished or nearing completion, and the Confederations Cup is going smoothly. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

BOX--PACQUIAO-HORN

BRISBANE, Australia — Freddie Roach is ready to narrow down Manny Pacquiao's options following the WBO welterweight championship fight against Jeff Horn: Think about another shot at Floyd Mayweather, or think about retirement. By John Pye. SENT: 485 words, photos.

BKN--NBA AWARDS

NEW YORK — Russell Westbrook moved past Oscar Robertson and kept right on going to the top of the NBA. Westbrook was voted MVP on Monday night after setting a record with 42 triple-doubles during his historic season. He led the league with 31.6 points and added 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 715 words, photos.

SWM--MISSY'S NEW OUTLOOK

Missy Franklin is so upbeat, so full of energy, so positive all the time, it's hard to imagine her ever going to a dark place. After what happened at last year's Olympics, though, it's only natural that she would start to question everything she stood for. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

SAI--AMERICA'S CUP REACTION

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — For thousands of New Zealanders who four years ago watched their sailing team crumble from a seemingly unbeatable position, a win in the America's Cup brought as much relief as it did elation. By Nick Perry. SENT: 475 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--U21 EUROPEAN-ENGLAND-GERMANY

TYCHY, Poland — England takes on Germany in the first semifinal match of the Under-21 European Championship. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--U21 EUROPEAN-SPAIN-ITALY

KRAKOW, Poland — Spain takes on Italy in the second semifinal match at the Under-21 European Championship. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-CHILE-SANCHEZ

KAZAN, Russia — Chile thinks transfer speculation around Alexis Sanchez will drive him to play even better against Portugal in the Confederations Cup semifinals. SENT: 280 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--SPARTA-TRANSFERS — Sparta Prague signs forwards Ben Chaim, Plavsic. SENT: 130 words.

TENNIS:

TEN--EASTBOURNE

EASTBOURNE, England — Top-seeded players Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are in second-round action at the Eastbourne International grass-court tournament. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-HURRICANES

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The British and Irish Lions frittered away a 16-point halftime lead to draw 31-31 with Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes on Tuesday in a fresh setback following their first test loss to the New Zealand All Blacks. By Steve McMorran. SENT: 590 words, photos.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-GATLAND

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland defended lock Iain Henderson on Tuesday, saying the yellow card against him was too harsh and played a part in his team's collapse at the end of a 31-31 draw against Hurricanes. SENT: 290 words, photos.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-KAINO

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino has rejected claims he tried to injure British and Irish Lions scrumhalf Conor Murray by diving at his legs during the first rugby test at Eden Park on Saturday. SENT: 315 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Indians stun Rangers in huge comeback. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

— OLY--RUSSIAN DOPING — Financial exec replaces Isinbayeva at Russian doping agency. SENT: 100 words.

