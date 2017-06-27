Justices to hear dispute over seizing Iran artifacts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear an appeal from survivors of a 1997 suicide bombing who want to seize museum pieces in U.S. collections to help pay a $71.5 million default judgment against Iran.

The justices said Tuesday they will review a lower court ruling that said the U.S. victims of a suicide bombing in Jerusalem couldn't go after collections of Persian artifacts at Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History and the University of Chicago.

The victims accused Iran of providing training and support to Hamas, which carried out the attack. They won a judgment and sought assets to pay it after Iran refused to pay.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Iran didn't own some of the collections and said other artifacts were immune under U.S. law.