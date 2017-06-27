Court cancels Uber ban in Czech 2nd largest city of Brno

PRAGUE (AP) — An appeals court in the Czech Republic has overturned a lower court ruling that banned the ride-sharing service Uber from operating in Brno, the second-largest city in the Czech Republic.

The Brno regional court issued the ban in April after a legal complaint by a taxi company which had support from Brno City Hall.

Brno City Hall said it was not against mobile applications and new taxi services but they have to be provided in line with the law. Uber argued it is not a common taxi company but the court ruled that it is.

Uber, which was operating in Brno since February, appealed the ruling and High Court in the city of Olomouc canceled it on Tuesday.

Uber can resume operations in Brno once the verdict is delivered.