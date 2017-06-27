Registration opens for group wedding at Taipei Children’s Amusement Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei City invites couples to sign up for the second group wedding event of 2017 that will take place at Taipei Children’s Amusement Park in the evening of October 22, according to Taipei City Department of Civil Affairs (DCA).

Registration for the collective wedding is accepted between June 27 and July 7, and only 88 openings are available due to space restrictions, according to the DCA. Individuals domiciled, attending school, or working in Taipei City are welcomed to participate, the DCA said.

To mark the special occasion, participants in costumes sporting the theme “fairy tales” will be eligible to enter a raffle which offers an NT$6,000 prize as a honeymoon fund to winners, the department said.

In addition, the newlyweds will receive a home appliance and a chance to bring home a 3-day-2-night accommodation voucher. The lucky ones will be selected in a draw organized by the DCA on the day of the ceremony, the department added.

Those interested can sign up at respective district offices or through the online platform (Chinese). Relevant documents and forms should be forwarded to the DCA at North Wing, 9F., No.1, City Hall Road to complete the registration.

Should the number of couples registering exceed available positions, the DCA will conduct a draw to determine the lucky ones. To learn more about the event, call 1999 Citizen Hotline, Ext. 6170.