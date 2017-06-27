Financial exec replaces Isinbayeva at Russian doping agency

MOSCOW (AP) — An accountancy executive has taken the place of pole vault great Yelena Isinbayeva as chair of the embattled Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

Alexander Ivlev, who heads financial services firm EY's Russia operations, was elected Tuesday to chair the RUSADA supervisory board. RUSADA has been suspended since 2015 after being implicated in a doping cover-up.

Isinbayeva had first been appointed as chair in December, which angered the World Anti-Doping Agency because of her persistent criticism of WADA's probes into Russian doping. Isinbayeva stepped down as chair last month because WADA said her senior role at the Russian Olympic Committee was a conflict of interest.