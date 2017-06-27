Taiwanese nurse group infuriated by dancers wearing short and high cut nurse dresses at Golden Melody

TAIPI (Taiwan News)--A Taiwanese nurse group on Tuesday protested against a Golden Melody Awards & Festival performance featuring dancers wearing short and high cut nurse dresses and nurse hats, calling the performance degrading to the nursing profession and asking responsible bodies to apologize.

Taiwan Union of Nurses Association (TUNA) said in a statement on Tuesday that dancers were wearing short and high-cut nurse dresses while performing a sensational dance to the tune of Hakka singer Wing Lo’s (羅文裕) singing during the 2017 Golden Melody Awards & Festival halftime show on Saturday. The statement said the performance was inappropriate and had seriously degraded the image and professionalism of nurses. The association also criticized Taiwan’s top music awards ceremony for being acted out like a striptease show.

TUNA Secretary General Tseng Hsiu-Yi (曾修儀) said that nurses are indispensable professionals in the medical care system and their costumes and hats are sacred professional symbols. However, entertainers were sometimes seen wearing nurse outfits while performing shows that distorted nursing professionalism, enraging nearly 160,000 nurses in the country, Tseng said.

No parents would like to see their nurse children working hard at a hospital attending to patients and taking care of them only to be sexualized and disrespected in the outside world, she said.

Tseng said the TUNA had sent letters to the National Communications Commission (NCC), event advisor the Ministry of Culture (MOC), and the event organizer to ask them to make a public apology for the inappropriateness of the performance.

So far, the MOC has issued an apology.