Queen Elizabeth II to see an increase in official funding

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is set to receive an increase in the official funding she receives each year.

Buckingham Palace said Tuesday the "sovereign grant" will be 82.2 million pounds ($104.8 million) next year — an increase of more than 6 million pounds.

The increase is derived from a formula based on the financial performance of the Crown Estate, which has extensive real estate holdings throughout Britain.

Alan Reid, Keeper of the Privy Purse, says the newly released accounts show that the royal family costs each taxpayer about 65 pence per year, representing the cost of a first-class stamp.

"Consider that against what the queen does and represents for this country, I believe it represents excellent value for money," he says.

Funding levels are also being increased to cover a planned 10-year refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.