Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 27, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Thunderstorms;30;24;Morning t-storms;28;24;SSW;11;88%;100%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;39;31;Mostly sunny, warm;40;31;WNW;12;45%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;21;Sunny and very warm;37;21;W;24;26%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;30;23;Sunny, not as warm;27;21;WSW;27;42%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;23;16;Showers and t-storms;21;15;WSW;19;85%;69%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;16;10;A morning shower;17;11;SE;15;65%;55%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;37;20;Sunny and pleasant;35;22;S;14;16%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;22;11;Warmer;29;17;SSW;11;31%;12%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;Rather cloudy;27;18;E;12;62%;11%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;SSW;11;42%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;5;Sunny;14;7;E;6;74%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;48;32;Sunny, breezy, hot;48;29;NW;30;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SSW;9;61%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;W;25;65%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;34;26;A shower or t-storm;32;27;S;11;72%;77%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;28;22;Showers and t-storms;29;20;W;25;55%;60%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;22;Clouds and sun, warm;34;23;ENE;10;53%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;Very hot;37;22;SSE;12;37%;17%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;15;A severe t-storm;28;17;S;13;57%;88%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;9;Decreasing clouds;19;9;SE;10;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;E;20;55%;26%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;32;20;A severe t-storm;34;21;S;27;46%;63%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A heavy thunderstorm;24;17;Showers and t-storms;22;14;WSW;15;69%;82%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A t-storm in spots;32;20;ESE;11;61%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, very warm;31;18;A severe t-storm;33;19;SSW;15;52%;77%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;19;11;Low clouds;15;8;SW;6;71%;10%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;16;A stray shower;29;17;WNW;9;33%;48%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;26;21;Periods of sun;28;21;SW;12;66%;13%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;38;23;N;13;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;14;11;A shower in spots;15;5;N;8;57%;42%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;E;5;62%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;Mostly cloudy, warm;38;29;WSW;18;46%;29%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Partly sunny, breezy;26;21;SSW;26;54%;70%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;WSW;14;75%;55%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;19;10;An afternoon shower;19;15;E;20;65%;85%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;28;25;Some sun;29;26;NNW;16;80%;36%;8

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Sunny intervals;33;25;SSE;16;60%;26%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;Some sun, a shower;28;21;S;16;79%;57%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;40;27;A shower or t-storm;33;26;ESE;17;79%;84%;5

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;34;14;A t-storm around;30;13;E;11;29%;51%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SSE;15;69%;72%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;33;21;Brief p.m. showers;31;22;SSE;7;64%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers this morning;20;11;Occasional rain;16;10;NE;18;89%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;33;20;A shower in spots;32;19;N;11;26%;51%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;20;Partly sunny;26;20;WSW;25;66%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SSE;11;86%;80%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;21;7;Sun and clouds;21;8;NNE;8;56%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;7;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;17;9;Sun and some clouds;18;9;WSW;19;58%;3%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;S;9;76%;64%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A shower in places;33;26;SSE;12;72%;61%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;NE;28;56%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;31;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;W;20;64%;43%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;29;25;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;NNW;22;84%;76%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;28;21;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;E;11;56%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;ESE;11;70%;63%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;42;29;Sunshine, pleasant;37;29;N;14;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;19;3;WSW;13;53%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;18;A stray t-shower;33;18;NNW;9;22%;57%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;30;Mostly cloudy;35;29;SW;12;58%;74%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;29;20;Couple of t-storms;28;21;S;8;80%;90%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;42;27;Sunny and very warm;41;28;WNW;17;27%;1%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny;28;17;SSE;9;40%;2%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;25;59%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;20;Clouds and sun;28;19;W;8;65%;13%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A shower or t-storm;33;27;SSE;14;77%;69%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;N;8;72%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-3;Partly sunny, mild;14;-1;ENE;10;45%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;10;82%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Decreasing clouds;21;17;S;15;61%;14%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;25;18;A shower;24;16;NNW;17;70%;67%;7

London, United Kingdom;Couple of t-storms;20;14;Cloudy, rain ending;18;12;NNW;17;84%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;30;17;Fog to sun;26;16;S;10;66%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;26;20;Sunny and nice;25;20;N;9;73%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;30;15;A shower or t-storm;26;13;NW;19;48%;60%;8

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;31;28;A t-storm in spots;32;29;WSW;20;70%;51%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;32;24;A shower in places;32;25;NE;7;67%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A couple of t-storms;34;26;ESE;10;76%;84%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;13;7;A shower in spots;15;7;NW;13;72%;63%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;22;13;Couple of t-storms;22;15;SSE;9;62%;76%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;E;8;68%;57%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;A shower in the p.m.;24;15;E;9;58%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;SSW;21;66%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;20;12;Low clouds;14;8;SW;10;65%;11%;1

Montreal, Canada;Thundershowers;19;13;A stray shower;22;14;SW;7;61%;55%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;21;11;WSW;16;48%;3%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;26;SSW;32;84%;95%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;12;Cloudy with a shower;23;12;ESE;12;63%;57%;7

New York, United States;A p.m. t-shower;26;17;Mostly sunny;26;18;SW;11;44%;0%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;21;Sunny and hot;36;19;WNW;13;34%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;29;14;Rain in the morning;23;13;WNW;9;80%;65%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, a shower;29;21;Rain and drizzle;26;21;W;6;80%;70%;5

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;19;7;Partly sunny;21;11;ESE;10;42%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A thundershower;20;9;Some sun, a shower;23;13;SSW;15;60%;56%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;25;A shower in spots;28;25;E;11;80%;77%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;23;Couple of t-storms;30;24;NW;7;82%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;E;10;78%;96%;7

Paris, France;Heavy thunderstorms;26;16;Showers and t-storms;22;14;WSW;14;63%;82%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;18;8;Plenty of sun;18;7;ENE;13;61%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;34;25;SSW;10;69%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NNE;4;80%;81%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;SW;9;46%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A strong t-storm;25;15;Severe thunderstorms;30;16;NW;10;65%;84%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;31;21;A t-storm in spots;31;21;NNW;9;56%;55%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;20;10;A touch of rain;22;10;S;13;69%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;25;16;Decreasing clouds;25;17;NNW;15;61%;25%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;A little rain;28;23;S;16;80%;90%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;8;A shower;12;9;SW;14;68%;67%;2

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;19;9;Partly sunny;20;12;ENE;6;58%;4%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;NNW;8;74%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;Sunny and very warm;43;27;WNW;15;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, humid;33;21;Periods of sun;32;21;SSW;17;45%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable cloudiness;16;12;Partly sunny;18;10;W;21;69%;29%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;19;13;Low clouds, then sun;19;12;WSW;18;63%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;Couple of t-storms;26;18;ESE;10;75%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;E;14;77%;76%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Couple of t-storms;24;19;NNE;7;96%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;30;13;Partly sunny;30;17;W;10;20%;41%;16

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;14;3;Plenty of sun;15;4;E;6;46%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;24;An afternoon shower;31;23;N;10;74%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, smoky;23;16;A shower;21;13;NNW;14;75%;59%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;14;Low clouds breaking;22;14;SW;11;62%;5%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;20;WSW;7;64%;46%;8

Shanghai, China;A morning t-storm;29;23;Rain and drizzle;28;23;SE;12;69%;80%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;7;75%;69%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;32;16;A t-storm in spots;33;18;SSE;8;62%;46%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Lots of sun, nice;30;25;E;22;72%;59%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;18;8;Partly sunny;19;10;ESE;9;49%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;17;11;A shower or two;16;9;WSW;11;74%;68%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;E;8;69%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;14;11;Partly sunny;17;7;W;22;58%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;N;15;24%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;31;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;21;NNW;11;44%;46%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;24;ENE;15;14%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;33;24;Sunny and nice;31;23;SE;13;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;36;20;Clouds and sun, hot;36;22;ESE;8;35%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;26;21;A little rain;25;21;S;12;86%;69%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;20;12;Turning cloudy;22;16;S;16;63%;55%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;37;27;Sunny and hot;37;29;SE;10;28%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, very hot;38;27;Some sun, very hot;40;22;WNW;18;30%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, hot;34;17;A shower or two;32;17;NNE;11;27%;57%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;21;12;Low clouds breaking;22;13;E;7;56%;11%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;31;20;A severe t-storm;33;21;S;23;41%;61%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;24;ENE;10;75%;80%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;20;7;Downpours;23;16;ESE;8;66%;97%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;24;16;A severe t-storm;30;21;SSE;15;70%;65%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;11;8;An afternoon shower;12;7;SE;20;80%;55%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SSW;10;80%;85%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;36;19;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;NE;9;31%;3%;9

