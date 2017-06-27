Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 27, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Thunderstorms;87;75;Morning t-storms;83;75;SSW;7;88%;100%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;102;87;Mostly sunny, warm;104;87;WNW;7;45%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;71;Sunny and very warm;99;70;W;15;26%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;86;74;Sunny, not as warm;80;69;WSW;17;42%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;74;62;Showers and t-storms;70;59;WSW;12;85%;69%;4

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;60;50;A morning shower;63;52;SE;9;65%;55%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;99;68;Sunny and pleasant;95;71;S;9;16%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;71;51;Warmer;85;63;SSW;7;31%;12%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;84;67;Rather cloudy;81;64;E;8;62%;11%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;94;73;Mostly sunny, warm;95;74;SSW;7;42%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;58;42;Sunny;56;44;E;4;74%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;118;89;Sunny, breezy, hot;119;85;NW;18;10%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;95;75;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SSW;6;61%;66%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;86;70;A t-storm in spots;82;70;W;15;65%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;80;A shower or t-storm;90;81;S;7;72%;77%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;83;71;Showers and t-storms;85;67;W;16;55%;60%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;72;Clouds and sun, warm;93;73;ENE;6;53%;44%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;69;Very hot;98;72;SSE;8;37%;17%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;74;59;A severe t-storm;83;63;S;8;57%;88%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;64;49;Decreasing clouds;67;49;SE;6;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;76;56;E;12;55%;26%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;90;68;A severe t-storm;94;70;S;17;46%;63%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A heavy thunderstorm;75;62;Showers and t-storms;71;58;WSW;10;69%;82%;4

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;85;66;A t-storm in spots;89;68;ESE;7;61%;42%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, very warm;88;65;A severe t-storm;92;67;SSW;9;52%;77%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;67;51;Low clouds;60;46;SW;4;71%;10%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;89;61;A stray shower;84;63;WNW;6;33%;48%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;79;69;Periods of sun;82;70;SW;8;66%;13%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;74;Plenty of sunshine;100;73;N;8;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;58;52;A shower in spots;58;42;N;5;57%;42%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;82;68;A t-storm in spots;81;70;E;3;62%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;85;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;85;WSW;11;46%;29%;7

Chicago, United States;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;Partly sunny, breezy;79;70;SSW;16;54%;70%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;90;79;A t-storm in spots;87;80;WSW;9;75%;55%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;66;50;An afternoon shower;67;59;E;12;65%;85%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;83;77;Some sun;84;78;NNW;10;80%;36%;8

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Sunny intervals;92;77;SSE;10;60%;26%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;70;Some sun, a shower;83;69;S;10;79%;57%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;104;81;A shower or t-storm;92;79;ESE;11;79%;84%;5

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;93;57;A t-storm around;85;56;E;7;29%;51%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A t-storm in spots;94;80;SSE;9;69%;72%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;92;71;Brief p.m. showers;88;71;SSE;5;64%;78%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers this morning;68;51;Occasional rain;60;50;NE;11;89%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;91;68;A shower in spots;90;66;N;7;26%;51%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;68;Partly sunny;79;67;WSW;16;66%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;A shower or t-storm;88;79;SSE;7;86%;80%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;70;44;Sun and clouds;69;46;NNE;5;56%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ESE;4;70%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;62;48;Sun and some clouds;64;48;WSW;12;58%;3%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;77;S;6;76%;64%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;A shower in places;91;80;SSE;7;72%;61%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;74;NE;18;56%;33%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;88;73;Mostly cloudy;87;74;W;13;64%;43%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;85;76;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;NNW;14;84%;76%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;82;70;Plenty of sunshine;88;71;E;7;56%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ESE;7;70%;63%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;107;83;Sunshine, pleasant;98;84;N;9;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;62;41;Partly sunny;65;37;WSW;8;53%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;96;64;A stray t-shower;91;64;NNW;6;22%;57%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;99;86;Mostly cloudy;96;84;SW;8;58%;74%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;84;68;Couple of t-storms;83;69;S;5;80%;90%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;107;81;Sunny and very warm;106;82;WNW;10;27%;1%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;81;56;Partly sunny;83;62;SSE;6;40%;2%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;87;80;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;15;59%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;86;69;Clouds and sun;83;67;W;5;65%;13%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A shower or t-storm;92;80;SSE;9;77%;69%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;93;76;N;5;72%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;27;Partly sunny, mild;57;30;ENE;6;45%;30%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;6;82%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;62;Decreasing clouds;70;63;S;10;61%;14%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;76;64;A shower;75;61;NNW;11;70%;67%;7

London, United Kingdom;Couple of t-storms;68;57;Cloudy, rain ending;64;54;NNW;10;84%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;86;62;Fog to sun;78;61;S;6;66%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;78;68;Sunny and nice;77;68;N;5;73%;3%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;86;60;A shower or t-storm;78;55;NW;12;48%;60%;8

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;88;83;A t-storm in spots;89;83;WSW;13;70%;51%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;89;76;A shower in places;90;77;NE;4;67%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A couple of t-storms;93;78;ESE;6;76%;84%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;55;45;A shower in spots;59;44;NW;8;72%;63%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;72;56;Couple of t-storms;72;59;SSE;6;62%;76%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;E;5;68%;57%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;71;46;A shower in the p.m.;75;60;E;5;58%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;76;An afternoon shower;85;75;SSW;13;66%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;68;53;Low clouds;57;47;SW;6;65%;11%;1

Montreal, Canada;Thundershowers;67;55;A stray shower;72;56;SW;4;61%;55%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;69;53;Partly sunny;70;52;WSW;10;48%;3%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;SSW;20;84%;95%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;53;Cloudy with a shower;73;53;ESE;7;63%;57%;7

New York, United States;A p.m. t-shower;78;62;Mostly sunny;78;65;SW;7;44%;0%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;98;70;Sunny and hot;97;67;WNW;8;34%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;83;56;Rain in the morning;74;56;WNW;6;80%;65%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun, a shower;84;70;Rain and drizzle;79;69;W;4;80%;70%;5

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;66;45;Partly sunny;70;51;ESE;6;42%;30%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A thundershower;67;49;Some sun, a shower;74;55;SSW;9;60%;56%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;84;77;A shower in spots;83;77;E;7;80%;77%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;74;Couple of t-storms;86;75;NW;4;82%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;88;75;A shower or two;87;75;E;6;78%;96%;7

Paris, France;Heavy thunderstorms;78;61;Showers and t-storms;72;57;WSW;9;63%;82%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;46;Plenty of sun;65;44;ENE;8;61%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;91;76;A shower or t-storm;93;77;SSW;6;69%;69%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;NNE;2;80%;81%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;74;An afternoon shower;94;74;SW;5;46%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A strong t-storm;77;59;Severe thunderstorms;85;61;NW;6;65%;84%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;88;70;A t-storm in spots;88;69;NNW;6;56%;55%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;69;50;A touch of rain;71;49;S;8;69%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;78;61;Decreasing clouds;77;62;NNW;9;61%;25%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;84;74;A little rain;82;73;S;10;80%;90%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;51;46;A shower;54;47;SW;9;68%;67%;2

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;65;47;Partly sunny;68;54;ENE;4;58%;4%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;76;65;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;NNW;5;74%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;80;Sunny and very warm;110;81;WNW;9;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, humid;92;70;Periods of sun;90;69;SSW;11;45%;44%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Variable cloudiness;60;53;Partly sunny;64;50;W;13;69%;29%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;67;55;Low clouds, then sun;67;54;WSW;11;63%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;77;65;Couple of t-storms;78;65;ESE;6;75%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;85;79;A shower or two;85;79;E;9;77%;76%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;75;65;Couple of t-storms;75;66;NNE;5;96%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;85;56;Partly sunny;86;63;W;6;20%;41%;16

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;57;37;Plenty of sun;59;39;E;4;46%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;87;75;An afternoon shower;87;74;N;6;74%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, smoky;74;61;A shower;70;56;NNW;9;75%;59%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;73;56;Low clouds breaking;71;57;SW;7;62%;5%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;86;71;A t-storm in spots;85;68;WSW;4;64%;46%;8

Shanghai, China;A morning t-storm;84;73;Rain and drizzle;82;73;SE;7;69%;80%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;85;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SSE;5;75%;69%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;90;61;A t-storm in spots;91;64;SSE;5;62%;46%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;86;78;Lots of sun, nice;86;77;E;13;72%;59%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;64;47;Partly sunny;66;50;ESE;5;49%;4%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;63;51;A shower or two;62;49;WSW;7;74%;68%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;91;80;A t-storm in spots;92;79;E;5;69%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sunshine;57;52;Partly sunny;63;45;W;13;58%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;92;69;Plenty of sunshine;94;70;N;9;24%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;More sun than clouds;88;65;Mostly sunny and hot;91;69;NNW;7;44%;46%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;100;73;Sunny and very warm;100;75;ENE;9;14%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;91;74;Sunny and nice;88;74;SE;8;53%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;96;68;Clouds and sun, hot;97;71;ESE;5;35%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;79;70;A little rain;77;70;S;7;86%;69%;4

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;68;54;Turning cloudy;72;61;S;10;63%;55%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;98;80;Sunny and hot;99;84;SE;6;28%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, very hot;100;80;Some sun, very hot;103;72;WNW;11;30%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, hot;93;63;A shower or two;90;62;NNE;7;27%;57%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;70;53;Low clouds breaking;71;56;E;5;56%;11%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;88;67;A severe t-storm;92;70;S;14;41%;61%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;A shower or t-storm;88;76;ENE;6;75%;80%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;67;45;Downpours;73;61;ESE;5;66%;97%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;76;60;A severe t-storm;86;69;SSE;9;70%;65%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;52;46;An afternoon shower;53;45;SE;13;80%;55%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or t-storm;87;79;Showers and t-storms;88;78;SSW;6;80%;85%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;96;67;Sunshine, very hot;98;67;NE;5;31%;3%;9

