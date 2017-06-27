Serbia's openly gay premier to head pro-Russian government

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's future prime minister has proposed a staunchly pro-Russian official as the defense minister, damping hopes in the West that her nomination signals a shift away from Moscow's influence.

State TV says Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic on Tuesday proposed a list of cabinet ministers for adoption by parliament. It includes Aleksandar Vulin, a former labor minister, to head the defense ministry.

Her list also includes several other openly pro-Russian and anti-Western officials.

When Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic earlier this month nominated the U.S.- and U.K.-educated Brnabic to succeed him as prime minister, it was seen as his attempt to calm Western concerns that Serbia was getting too close to Russia.

Brnabic, who would be Serbia's first female and openly gay government leader, is expected to take office this week.