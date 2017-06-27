The rise of ISIS in the Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The rising toll of Philippine's war with ISIS has caused blood and massacres in the city of Marawi.

It has been a month since ISIS-aligned fighters stormed the northern Mindanao city of Marawi in the Philippines. The crisis that started on May 23 of this year has been ongoing with fierce battles and extensive casualties being reported both of soldiers and civilians.

The Marawi crisis or the Marawi siege is the battle between Philippine government security forces and affiliated militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Syria (ISIS), including the Maute and Abu Sayyaf Salafi jihadist groups.

In the weeks since, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) have slowly captured back territory in the city, but a stubborn remnant of around 100 fighters clings to a handful of inner city neighborhoods, despite the campaign of government airstrikes which has reduced much of the city to rubble.

ISIS militants have caused havoc and have killed at least 66 soldiers and wounded hundreds more. It is said to be the highest military death toll in recent Philippine history.

Reports claim that ISIS militants may have received some training and also have their hands on some advanced weapons, similar to the ones used by their original group in the Middle East.

They are reportedly using tactics from Iraq and Syria, such as the use of RPGs and IEDs, taking the government forces by surprise and causing more damage to the infrastructure of the city.

Isnilon Hapilon, a commander in the Abu Sayyaf Group of Basilan, a wiry extremist in his early 50s, was named emir of Southeast Asia by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2016 and has since set about uniting the region's extremists.

The crisis has forced thousands to flee. The number has reached about 350,000, creating a humanitarian crisis the government is finding difficult to contain.

Makeshift camps have been organized for those Internally Displaced People (IDP), thousands of families are cramped up in these IDPs about 80 percent are Muslim and 20 percent Christians.

Sunday was the festival of Eid, which marks the end of the month of fasting for Ramadan, but those displaced in these camps have nothing to celebrate.