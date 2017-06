WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions drew 31-31 with the Wellington-based Hurricanes on Tuesday in the final midweek match of their New Zealand tour:

British and Irish Lions 31 (Tommy Seymour 2, George North tries; Dan Biggar 2 conversions, 4 penalties), Hurricanes 31 (Callum Gibbins, Ngani Leaumape, Wes Goosen, Vaea Fifita tries; Jordie Barrett 4 conversions, penalty). HT: 23-7.