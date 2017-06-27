The Latest: Iranians brush off US travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to partially reinstate President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

Iranians at Tehran's international airport say they don't expect to encounter any difficulties traveling to the United States despite the Supreme Court's partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the ban, which would apply to Iran and five other Muslim-majority countries. The ban would exempt those with "a bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the United States.

Hassan, a 25-year-old who was accepted to the University of Virginia and was heading to Cyprus on Tuesday for a visa interview, said he sees "no reason to be worried" since the ban would not apply to students.

Fereidoun and Hayedeh, who were bound for Los Angeles to visit their daughter and her husband, said they had visited the U.S. every two to three years for the last decade. They said there was "no big change" in the visa process when they applied at the U.S. Consulate in Armenia.

All three spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing repercussions that could negatively affect their entry process.

Iranians apply for U.S. visas in neighboring countries because Washington and Tehran have had no diplomatic relations since the 1979 revolution.

Iranian authorities criticized the ban when it was announced earlier this year before it was suspended by the courts.

___

3:45 a.m.

The Supreme Court's decision to partially reinstate President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban leaves the effort to keep some foreigners out of the country in a murky middle ground riddled with lingering questions and possibly more cumbersome litigation.

A full hearing on the issue is set for October. For now, the administration can bar travelers from six majority-Muslim countries if they can't show a "credible claim of a bona fide relationship" with someone or some entity in the country.

It's unclear what will ultimately constitute a "bona fide relationship" though the ruling suggested that an American job, school enrollment or a close relative could meet that threshold.

The fate of refugees, who often don't have relatives or jobs waiting for them in the U.S., also hangs in the balance.