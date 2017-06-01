Thailand is an important partner for Taiwan: Vice President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Thailand is an important partner, considering the level of Taiwan’s investments in the country and its role as a source of visitors and students on the island, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said Tuesday.

He was commenting on Taiwan’s “New Southbound Policy” (新南向政策) during a meeting with mostly overseas Chinese from the northern Thai cities of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

Taiwan is the third biggest foreign investor in Thailand with US$14 billion, 1,700 Thai students are studying on the island, and last year, more than 190,000 Thais visited Taiwan, or 57 percent more than the previous year, Chen said. Last August, Taiwan launched a visa waiver for Thai tourists.

The vice president explained how the new Taiwanese government was pushing a “New Southbound Policy” to use the island’s basic advantages in order to strengthen cooperation and exchanges with the nations of South and Southeast Asia as well as with Australia and New Zealand. The development of mutual advantages will raise the living standards of people in the region, Chen said.

The vice president identified the areas of medical care, education, human resources, agriculture, technological innovation and disaster prevention as domains where Taiwan and countries like Thailand could cooperate.

Chen also mentioned the special friendship between Taiwan and the Overseas Chinese of Northern Thailand. At the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949, some troops of the defeated Kuomintang moved from Southern China into Northern Thailand and were stuck there, unlike the main force which moved to Taiwan with President Chiang Kai-shek.