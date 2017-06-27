Picturesque Hualien County Road 193 blooming with season flowers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Two kinds of “graduation season flowers”—golden shower trees (阿勃勒) and flame trees(鳳凰花)--are blooming along the Yuli Township section of Hualien County Road 193, attracting passersby to stop to take pictures.

Dozens of golden shower trees on both sides of a 2-kilometer stretch of County Road 193 starting from Tungfeng Li (東豐里), the southernmost point of the highway, are blooming and turning the road into a golden corridor. Further north along the section from Tailin Bridge (泰林橋) to Chunri Li (春日里), fiery blossoms of flame trees can be seen, and further north to De Wu (德武), the views along the road change into green tunnels of Madagascar Almond trees and golden rice paddy fields being harvested.

The blooming street trees and the golden rice grains just off the road make Hualien County Road 193 a picturesque country road during this time of year.

Yuli Township Chief Kung Wen-chun (龔文俊) said the golden shower trees and the flame trees along the county road are tall and big as they were planted nearly 20 years ago. He said the road also serves as a bikeway that has many rest areas for cyclists along the road. The township has been promoting tribal tourism since last year, he said, urging the public to come to Yuli and slow down their pace to enjoy the views of the small town.