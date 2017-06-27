Europe's once positive world view of US slips under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Slightly more Europeans now view the United States unfavorably than favorably under President Donald Trump.

That's one of the findings of a new Pew Research Center survey of public attitudes in more than three dozen countries.

It's the first time since 2008, the final year of George W. Bush's presidency, that a majority of Europeans have expressed more unfavorable than favorable views of the U.S.

The Pew survey released Monday also found scant confidence outside the U.S. in Trump's leadership on the world stage.

In terms of personal traits, more than half of the more than 40,000 people surveyed by Pew see the U.S. president as a strong leader. But that positive view is outweighed by larger majorities who see Trump as arrogant, intolerant or dangerous.