BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

CHINA-JAILED NOBEL LAUREATE — As recently as February, Liu Xiaobo's brother dismissed reports that the Nobel Peace laureate might be ill in a Chinese prison. With the bombshell news that Liu has late-stage liver cancer, human rights advocates are questioning if China's best-known political prisoner was deliberately left to wither in prison. Sent 130 words, photos; developing.

TRUMP-MODI-HUG — President Donald Trump should have been ready for a bear hug from Narendra Modi this week in Washington. The folksy embrace has become a signature move for the Indian prime minister in greeting global leaders and celebrities alike. After a two-day U.S. visit viewed positively here, Modi didn't just give Trump one hug. He gave three. By Katy Daigle. Sent 790 words, photos.

CHINA-HUMAN TRAFFICKING — The Trump administration is poised to declare China among the world's worst offenders on human trafficking, U.S. officials said, putting the world's most populous country in the same category as North Korea, Zimbabwe and Syria. The decision was to be announced at the State Department on Tuesday. By Josh Lederman and Matthew Lee. Sent 700 words.

SKOREA-NORTHERN COMFORT — The little restaurant isn't much to look at. But people come from across South Korea to eat here. They come for the potato pancakes, the blood sausage and, more than anything, for the memories of the outcast homeland to the north they may never see again. By Tim Sullivan. Sent 1,080 words, photos.

MONGOLIA-ELECTION — Mongolia's presidential election appeared headed for a runoff with the latest vote count showing a tycoon leading the ruling party's candidate and a nationalist wanting the country to benefit more from its mineral wealth. By Ganbat Namjilsangarav and Grace Brown. Sent 740 words, photos.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA-ELECTION — Papua New Guinea voters are going to the polls in elections dominated by corruption allegations hanging over their prime minister and the South Pacific island nation's deepening economic woes. Sent 800 words.

CHINA-LANDSLIDE — A second landslide has struck the village in southwest China where rescue workers have been looking for nearly 100 people buried over the weekend by a massive wave of rocks and debris. Sent 170 words, photos.

JAPAN-JAPANESE CHESS PHENOM — A 14-year-old boy is taking his country by storm with a record-breaking start to his pro career in the Japanese version of chess. Sota Fujii broke a 30-year-old record with his 29th win in a row, an achievement some newspapers displayed more prominently than the Takata bankruptcy. By Ken Moritsugu. Sent 380 words, photos.

AMERICA'S CUP REACTION — For thousands of New Zealanders who four years ago watched their sailing team crumble from a seemingly unbeatable position, a win in the America's Cup brought as much relief as it did elation. By Nick Perry. Sent 490 words, photos.

FINANCIAL:

CHINA-ECONOMY — China's top economic official tried to quell fears surging debt might threaten growth, saying financial risks are "generally under control" and Beijing can achieve this year's development targets. By Joe McDonald. Sent 580 words.

AUSTRALIA-AUSTRALIA POST — The new boss of Australia's postal service will be paid less than half the 5.6 million Australian dollar ($4.3 million) salary package that made her predecessor Australia's highest-paid public servant. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 320 words.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were mostly higher in range-bound trade after Wall Street closed mixed. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 380 words, photos.

___

