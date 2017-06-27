Questions raised about Liu Xiaobo's prison medical treatment

A statue of late paramount leader Mao Zedong looks over the complex of the China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital where imp
Visitors pass by the entrance to the China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital where imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laur
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2010 file photo, a police officer stands guard beside a picture of jailed Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo outside t
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, Liu Xia, wife of 2010 Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, poses with a photo of her and her hu
Visitors past a complex of the China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital where imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate a
Protesters carry placards and pictures of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a demonstration outside the Chinese lia
Visitors pass by an ambulance outside the China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital where imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize
Protesters wear masks of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in Ho
SHENYANG, China (AP) — As recently as February, Liu Xiaobo's brother dismissed reports that the Nobel Peace laureate might be ill in prison. Then came the bombshell Monday that Liu has been diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer and released on medical parole.
A brief video has also emerged of Liu's wife tearfully telling a friend that no treatment — surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy — would work for Liu at this point.
The news has shocked and angered Liu's supporters and human rights advocates, who are questioning if China's best-known political prisoner received inadequate care while incarcerated, or whether the authoritarian government deliberately allowed the 61-year-old to wither in prison.
Police cars could be seen Tuesday parked outside the hospital in the northern city of Shenyang where Liu was reportedly being treated.