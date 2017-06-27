Hualien struck by magnitude 4.1 earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), a magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan around 8:42 p.m. on Monday.

The data showed that the earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean about 38.3 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 14.6 km.

The effects of which were most felt in Hualien County's Heping Township and Yilan County's Nan'ao Township, where it was registered an intensity level of 3.

Taroko Gorge in Hualien and Niudou in Yilan also felt the tremors with an intensity level of 2.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.