Taiwan’s trade mission to Ecuador pressured to change name

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Following Panama’s severing of ties with Taiwan on June 13 and the changing of names of Taiwan’s Offices in Dubai and Nigeria, the nation’s trade mission in Ecuador became another one to fold under pressure from China.

The office on Tuesday changed its name from the “Commercial Office of the Republic of China” to the “Commercial Office of Taipei,” following in the footsteps of the office in Dubai, which changed its name the very next day after Panama, one of the ROC’s longest allies, switched allegiance to China.

It was reported that lately China has been exerting pressure to have the names of Taiwanese representative offices in five countries changed, with Ecuador being one of them.

Other countries include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Jordan, and Nigeria.

On June 14, Taiwan was forced to move its office from the official capital of Nigeria and change its name as a result of Beijing’s pressure. Government said its office in Abuja had ceased to function, while the chief representative had returned to the nation.

The new office, relocated to Nigeria’s most populous city of Lagos, bears the name “Taipei Trade Office.”

Taiwan’s government in response ordered Nigeria to move its office on the island out of Taipei City.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) today expressed regret over the incident, adding that it has lodged a protest with the Ecuadoran government. In the meantime, the office still maintains normal operations.