  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/06/27 14:23
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0385 Monday's Major League Baseball Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 001 000 000—1 4 0
Boston 200 000 20x—4 9 0

Berrios, Belisle (7), Boshers (7), Busenitz (8) and Gimenez; Sale, Hembree (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Sale 10-3. L_Berrios 7-2. Sv_Kimbrel (21). HRs_Minnesota, Gimenez. Boston, Moreland.

___

Texas 430 200 000— 9 9 1
Cleveland 101 145 30x—15 19 0

Hamels, Alvarez (5), Scheppers (6), Claudio (6), Claiborne (7) and Lucroy; Carrasco, Otero (4), Logan (6), Shaw (6), Allen (8), Goody (9) and Perez. W_Shaw 2-2. L_Scheppers 0-1. HRs_Texas, Beltre, Gallo, Andrus 2.

___

New York 000 303 000—6 6 1
Chicago 010 000 004—5 11 3

Montgomery, Holder (8), Betances (8), Shreve (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; Holmberg, Minaya (6), Ynoa (8) and Smith. W_Montgomery 6-4. L_Holmberg 1-2. Sv_Chapman (8). HRs_New York, Austin. Chicago, Frazier, Anderson.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Los Angeles 002 100 001—4 8 0
Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 5 0

Nolasco, Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), Hernandez (9) and Maldonado; Hill, Avilan (8), Romo (9) and Grandal. W_Nolasco 3-9. L_Hill 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 000 010 000—1 5 1
Arizona 123 000 00x—6 10 0

Pivetta, Morgan (3), Milner (7), Pinto (8) and Knapp; Greinke, Bracho (6), De La Rosa (8), McFarland (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 9-4. L_Pivetta 1-4. HRs_Arizona, Herrmann.

___

Cincinnati 000 100 010—2 9 1
St. Louis 300 302 00x—8 13 1

Finnegan, W.Peralta (6), Lorenzen (8) and Mesoraco; Wacha, Lyons (7), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Wacha 4-3. L_Finnegan 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Grichuk, Gyorko.

___

Chicago 100 000 013—5 9 1
Washington 000 000 004—4 12 2

Butler, Edwards (6), Strop (7), Uehara (8), Duensing (8), Grimm (8), Rondon (9), Davis (9) and Contreras; Gonzalez, Treinen (7), Romero (8), Grace (9), Albers (9) and Wieters. W_Butler 4-2. L_Gonzalez 7-2. HRs_Chicago, Contreras.

___

Colorado 000 000 200—2 9 1
San Francisco 102 200 13x—9 14 0

Marquez, Senzatela (5), Qualls (7), Dunn (7), J.Diaz (8) and Wolters; Samardzija, Strickland (7), Dyson (8), Crick (9) and Posey. W_Samardzija 3-9. L_Marquez 5-4.