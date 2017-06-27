BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000—1
|4
|0
|Boston
|200
|000
|20x—4
|9
|0
Berrios, Belisle (7), Boshers (7), Busenitz (8) and Gimenez; Sale, Hembree (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Sale 10-3. L_Berrios 7-2. Sv_Kimbrel (21). HRs_Minnesota, Gimenez. Boston, Moreland.
|Texas
|430
|200
|000—
|9
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|101
|145
|30x—15
|19
|0
Hamels, Alvarez (5), Scheppers (6), Claudio (6), Claiborne (7) and Lucroy; Carrasco, Otero (4), Logan (6), Shaw (6), Allen (8), Goody (9) and Perez. W_Shaw 2-2. L_Scheppers 0-1. HRs_Texas, Beltre, Gallo, Andrus 2.
|New York
|000
|303
|000—6
|6
|1
|Chicago
|010
|000
|004—5
|11
|3
Montgomery, Holder (8), Betances (8), Shreve (9), Chapman (9) and Romine; Holmberg, Minaya (6), Ynoa (8) and Smith. W_Montgomery 6-4. L_Holmberg 1-2. Sv_Chapman (8). HRs_New York, Austin. Chicago, Frazier, Anderson.
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|002
|100
|001—4
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Nolasco, Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), Hernandez (9) and Maldonado; Hill, Avilan (8), Romo (9) and Grandal. W_Nolasco 3-9. L_Hill 4-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Maldonado.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
|Arizona
|123
|000
|00x—6
|10
|0
Pivetta, Morgan (3), Milner (7), Pinto (8) and Knapp; Greinke, Bracho (6), De La Rosa (8), McFarland (9) and Mathis. W_Greinke 9-4. L_Pivetta 1-4. HRs_Arizona, Herrmann.
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|010—2
|9
|1
|St. Louis
|300
|302
|00x—8
|13
|1
Finnegan, W.Peralta (6), Lorenzen (8) and Mesoraco; Wacha, Lyons (7), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Wacha 4-3. L_Finnegan 1-1. HRs_St. Louis, Grichuk, Gyorko.
|Chicago
|100
|000
|013—5
|9
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|004—4
|12
|2
Butler, Edwards (6), Strop (7), Uehara (8), Duensing (8), Grimm (8), Rondon (9), Davis (9) and Contreras; Gonzalez, Treinen (7), Romero (8), Grace (9), Albers (9) and Wieters. W_Butler 4-2. L_Gonzalez 7-2. HRs_Chicago, Contreras.
|Colorado
|000
|000
|200—2
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|102
|200
|13x—9
|14
|0
Marquez, Senzatela (5), Qualls (7), Dunn (7), J.Diaz (8) and Wolters; Samardzija, Strickland (7), Dyson (8), Crick (9) and Posey. W_Samardzija 3-9. L_Marquez 5-4.