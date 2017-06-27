  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/27 13:11
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0213 American League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 33 .554
Boston 42 34 .553
Tampa Bay 40 38 .513 3
Baltimore 37 38 .493
Toronto 36 39 .480
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 40 35 .533
Minnesota 39 35 .527 ½
Kansas City 37 37 .500
Detroit 33 42 .440 7
Chicago 32 43 .427 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 25 .675
Los Angeles 41 39 .513 12½
Seattle 39 39 .500 13½
Texas 38 38 .500 13½
Oakland 34 42 .447 17½

___

Monday's Games

Boston 4, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 15, Texas 9

N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Cobb 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3)

Baltimore (Gausman 3-7) at Toronto (Biagini 2-6)

Kansas City (Strahm 2-4) at Detroit (Verlander 4-4)

Minnesota (Santiago 4-6) at Boston (Pomeranz 6-4)

Texas (Ross 1-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-3)

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 4-8)

Oakland (Manaea 6-4) at Houston (Fiers 5-2)

L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-3)

Philadelphia (Nola 4-5) at Seattle (Paxton 5-2)