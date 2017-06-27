BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|33
|.554
|—
|Boston
|42
|34
|.553
|—
|Tampa Bay
|40
|38
|.513
|3
|Baltimore
|37
|38
|.493
|4½
|Toronto
|36
|39
|.480
|5½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|40
|35
|.533
|—
|Minnesota
|39
|35
|.527
|½
|Kansas City
|37
|37
|.500
|2½
|Detroit
|33
|42
|.440
|7
|Chicago
|32
|43
|.427
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|25
|.675
|—
|Los Angeles
|41
|39
|.513
|12½
|Seattle
|39
|39
|.500
|13½
|Texas
|38
|38
|.500
|13½
|Oakland
|34
|42
|.447
|17½
___
|Monday's Games
Boston 4, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 15, Texas 9
N.Y. Yankees 6, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Cobb 6-5) at Pittsburgh (Williams 3-3)
Baltimore (Gausman 3-7) at Toronto (Biagini 2-6)
Kansas City (Strahm 2-4) at Detroit (Verlander 4-4)
Minnesota (Santiago 4-6) at Boston (Pomeranz 6-4)
Texas (Ross 1-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-3)
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 5-3) at Chicago White Sox (Quintana 4-8)
Oakland (Manaea 6-4) at Houston (Fiers 5-2)
L.A. Angels (Chavez 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-3)
Philadelphia (Nola 4-5) at Seattle (Paxton 5-2)