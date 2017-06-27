AP PHOTOS: Black soldiers toiled on Alaska's first land link

This June 5, 2017, photo shows World War II veteran Leonard Larkins at an event in Anchorage, Alaska, celebrating the 75th anniversary
This undated photo provided by Bert Larkins shows Leonard Larkins as a young soldier. Larkins and nearly 4,000 other segregated black s
In this 1942 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, an African-American soldier leans over to peer throu
In this 1942 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, soldiers try to free a bulldozer stuck in mud during
In this 1942 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, a soldier places dynamite during construction of the
In this 1942 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, soldiers work at a makeshift bench while working on
This May 18, 2017, photo shows World War II veteran Leonard Larkins at his home in New Orleans.Larkins and nearly 4,000 other segregate
This June 5, 2017, photo of Jean Pollard in Anchorage, Alaska, shows the back of a T-shirt with the iconic photo of a black and white s
This 1942 photo provided by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Office of History and taken in the Northern Sector of the ALCAN Highway und
This Nov. 20, 1942, photo provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office of History, shows opening ceremonies of the ALCAN Highway
In this June 5, 2017, photo people take photos of World War lI veteran Leonard Larkins at an event in Anchorage, Alaska, celebrating th
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is commemorating 75 years since nearly 4,000 segregated black soldiers toiled in harsh weather and terrain to help build a highway across the state and Canada.
The soldiers worked on the 1,500-mile (2,400-kilometer) highway during World War II, a contribution largely ignored for decades.
It took the soldiers working from the north just over eight months to meet up with white soldiers coming from the south to connect the two segments on Oct. 25, 1942. The route set the foundation for the only land link to Alaska.
State lawmakers voted this year to set aside each Oct. 25 to honor the black soldiers who worked on the Alaska Highway. The anniversary has gained attention this summer with multiple Alaska events.
Leonard Larkins of Louisiana was among the black soldiers who helped build the route. The 96-year-old applauds lawmakers for finally recognizing their role.
Lawmakers note the soldiers' work was a factor in the Army's integration in 1948.
___
