California father accused of killing son to appear in court

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California man suspected of killing his 5-year-old son, who has been missing for more than two months, is due in a Las Vegas courtroom for an extradition hearing.

Thirty-five-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday.

Andressian is suspected of killing his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr. The boy's body has not been found.

Sheriff's homicide detectives believe the father killed the boy to get back at his estranged wife, but they haven't released specific details about the evidence.

Legal experts say so-called "no body cases" can sometimes result in convictions, but they present an additional challenge for prosecutors.

Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey says she's confident a jury will convict Andressian of his son's slaying.

The father's attorney, Daniel Nardoni, says his client is innocent.