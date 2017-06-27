Taiwan-EU industrial dialogue held in Brussels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) and environmental chief Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) on Tuesday led a large delegation to Brussels, Belgium to attend the EU-Taiwan Meet on Industry of the Future, a business oriented event at the occasion of the third industrial dialogue between Taiwan and the European Nation.

It was by far the largest delegation sent by Taiwan for an EU-Taiwan economic and trade mission, with over 100 people attending the three-day event.

The event was a collaborative effort between six organizations, including the European Cluster Collaboration Platform (ECCP), European Commission, Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), Silicon Europe, Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), and Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) of Taiwan.

Taiwan seeks close cooperation with its European partners, Deng said, adding that they will focus on promoting artificial intelligence, auto-driving, green energy and other industries based on the circular economy concepts.

Taiwan is at the forefront of the development of circular economy, as reflected in the nation’s high recycling rate of 55 percent, Lee told reporters Tuesday.

The goal was to increase the nation’s recycling rate to 61 percent by 2020, and to become a circular economy hub for Asia by 2022, Lee added.

The dialogue sessions, which take place on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, features seminars on smart manufacturing, circular economy, 5G and clusters cooperation.