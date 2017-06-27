Chan, Hingis win Mallorca women’s doubles title

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese tennis player Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and her partner Martina Hingis of Switzerland won the women’s doubles title Sunday at the Mallorca Open, their fourth of the season, with a walkover victory over Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia and Jelena Jankovic of Serbia.

The duo won the walkover when Sevastova pulled out of the final due to a thigh injury and fatigue, after winning the singles title in three sets, her first WTA title since 2010.

Commenting on her win on Facebook, Chan said, "It's not a usual way to win a title,but it's nice to have our 4th title here in Mallorca."

Chan Yung-jan and Hingis first teamed up in February to compete in the Qatar Total Open in Doha after the Chan sisters announced their breakup as a team on Feb 10. They reportedly decided to do so temporarily to prevent their opponents from getting too familiar with their playing tactics.

Chan said it was a great honor to be picked as a teammate by Hingis, her idol since she was small.

This season, the duo have have also won women's doubles titles at Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome.

This victory was their first on grass as they prepare to compete in Wimbledon in early July.