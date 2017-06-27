Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 27 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: SinoPac Holdings chairman steps down after criticism from Tsai.

@China Times: Businesses, public to share burden of 4th nuclear plant mothballing.

@Liberty Times: 18% preferential interest rate for retired civil servants set to be history in 3 years.

@Apple Daily: 4 dead as fellow workers rushed to save colleague in Unitech's toxic waste water tank.

@Economic Daily News: Trade volume, index up in local stock market amid foreign investor buying.

@Commercial Times: TWSE index soaring toward 11,000 mark.

