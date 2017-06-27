Taipei, June 27 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: SinoPac Holdings chairman steps down after criticism from Tsai.
@China Times: Businesses, public to share burden of 4th nuclear plant mothballing.
@Liberty Times: 18% preferential interest rate for retired civil servants set to be history in 3 years.
@Apple Daily: 4 dead as fellow workers rushed to save colleague in Unitech's toxic waste water tank.
@Economic Daily News: Trade volume, index up in local stock market amid foreign investor buying.
@Commercial Times: TWSE index soaring toward 11,000 mark.
Taiwan Headline News
Headlines across Taiwan on June 27, 2017
