Trump, Modi exchange hugs during Rose Garden statements

WASHINGTON (AP) — So much for handshakes. President Donald Trump found out Monday that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a hugger.

Modi swooped in for two big bear hugs with the U.S. president during their joint statements in the Rose Garden. Video of the hugs quickly spread around social media.

Trump welcomed Modi to the White House for their first in-person meeting and both sought to project warm relations between the two global powers.

The president said he had lived up to his campaign promise to give India "a true friend in the White House" and announced that daughter Ivanka Trump had accepted an invitation to visit India this fall.

Modi cited Trump's success in the business world and gave a shout-out to Trump's campaign mantra of "making America great again."