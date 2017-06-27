UN: Colombian rebels have handed over almost all weapons

MESETAS, Colombia (AP) — The United Nations say that leftist rebels in Colombia have turned over almost all of their fighters' individual weapons as part of a historic peace deal reached with the government last year.

The UN said in a statement Monday it had received 7,132 weapons belonging to the rebel fighters. A smaller number of weapons will remain for another month in the hands of guerrillas providing protection at 26 rural camps where the FARC's 7,000 fighters are making their transition to civilian life.

The announcement comes a day before President Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC's top commander Timochenko are meeting in one of the rural camps to commemorate the completion of the disarmament process.