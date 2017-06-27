How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

Utilities led U.S. stock indexes to a mostly higher close Monday as falling bond yields made high-dividend companies more attractive to investors seeking income.

Phone companies and banks also did well. Other sectors ended mostly higher but broad market indexes were mixed. Technology companies fell the most after giving back gains from an early rally.

On Monday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 0.77 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,439.07.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.79 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,409.55.

The Nasdaq composite fell 18.10 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,247.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 1.86, or 0.1 percent, to 1,416.64.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 200.24 points, or 8.9 percent.

The Dow is up 1,646.95 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 864.03 points, or 16.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 59.51 points, or 4.4 percent.