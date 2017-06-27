Mystery of missing Chinese scholar shakes up Illinois school

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are searching for a young Chinese scholar who vanished from the University of Illinois three weeks ago as she headed out to sign an apartment lease.

The June 9 disappearance of Yingying Zhang's is being treated as a kidnapping. The case has shaken staff and students at Illinois' flagship public school in Urbana-Champaign. And it's led some parents of Chinese students currently studying at American universities to question whether it's safe send to their children to the United States.

Zhang is the daughter of a working-class factory driver from China. She took the same career path as millions of other young Chinese academics before her by travelling to a university in the U.S. with dreams of one day landing a professorship and being able to help her parents financially.