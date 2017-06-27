Town limits councilman's broadcast of taps over loudspeaker

GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania town councilman who broadcasts taps at his home through loudspeakers every night must limit the activity.

The York Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2td1f5D ) the Glen Rock Borough Council voted Wednesday to restrict Councilman Joshua Corney's broadcast of the song to Sunday nights and to certain flag holidays like the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Patriot's Day. Corney didn't attend the meeting.

The Navy lieutenant commander who served in Iraq and Afghanistan says he plays the recording of the bugle call for "lights out" to honor those in the armed forces. He says he is willing to compromise but doesn't want to sacrifice his rights.

Several people who live near Corney have complained that the nightly broadcasts violate the borough's noise ordinance and create a disturbance.

