New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|121.60
|122.95
|121.60
|121.95
|Up
|2.00
|Sep
|123.95
|126.60
|123.60
|124.50
|Up
|1.50
|Dec
|127.35
|130.10
|127.10
|128.05
|Up
|1.50
|Mar
|131.00
|133.45
|130.70
|131.50
|Up
|1.45
|May
|133.40
|135.95
|133.05
|133.90
|Up
|1.50
|Jul
|135.60
|138.00
|135.45
|136.10
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|137.75
|140.10
|137.75
|138.20
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|140.50
|142.15
|140.50
|141.00
|Up
|1.40
|Mar
|143.75
|Up
|1.35
|May
|145.40
|Up
|1.35
|Jul
|146.85
|Up
|1.35
|Sep
|148.15
|Up
|1.40
|Dec
|149.65
|Up
|1.40
|Mar
|151.15
|Up
|1.40
|May
|152.10
|Up
|1.40