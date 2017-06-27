  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/27 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 121.60 122.95 121.60 121.95 Up 2.00
Sep 123.95 126.60 123.60 124.50 Up 1.50
Dec 127.35 130.10 127.10 128.05 Up 1.50
Mar 131.00 133.45 130.70 131.50 Up 1.45
May 133.40 135.95 133.05 133.90 Up 1.50
Jul 135.60 138.00 135.45 136.10 Up 1.45
Sep 137.75 140.10 137.75 138.20 Up 1.40
Dec 140.50 142.15 140.50 141.00 Up 1.40
Mar 143.75 Up 1.35
May 145.40 Up 1.35
Jul 146.85 Up 1.35
Sep 148.15 Up 1.40
Dec 149.65 Up 1.40
Mar 151.15 Up 1.40
May 152.10 Up 1.40