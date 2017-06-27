Selanne, Kariya headline Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017

Teemu Selanne and longtime Ducks teammate Paul Kariya headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2017.

Selanne and Kariya are joined by Dave Andreychuk, Mark Recchi, women's star Danielle Goyette, coach Clare Drake and Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

Selanne was elected in his first year of eligibility after putting up 1,457 points. The "Finnish Flash" had 76 goals as a rookie with Winnipeg in 1992-93 and won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007 along with Kariya, who had his career cut short by injuries but was a point-a-game player.

Recchi (fourth year) and Andreychuk (ninth) were long-overdue additions. Recchi won the Cup three times and is 12th in scoring, and Andreychuk won it once and is 29th.

