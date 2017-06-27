The Latest: Gay couple sees hope in Supreme Court cake case

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Supreme Court taking up a case about whether bakers can discriminate against same-sex couples (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

A same-sex couple from Colorado that is headed to the highest court in the land says they're flabbergasted that a Facebook message they posted five years ago has become a potential landmark case about discrimination against gays and lesbians.

Charlie Craig and David Mullins say they were deeply hurt when a suburban Denver baker refused their request for a cake to mark their 2012 wedding. The couple had married in Massachusetts but wanted a reception in Colorado, which did not allow gay marriage at the time.

Mullins said Monday that he is pleased that his 2012 Facebook post turned into a legal challenge that could affect same-sex couples everywhere.

He said that gays and lesbians "deserve to receive equal service in places of public accommodation."