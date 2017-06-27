Former federal officer pleads guilty in wife's killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former federal officer convicted in a deadly shooting rampage has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his estranged wife.

The Washington Post reports that 64-year-old Eulalio Tordil pleaded guilty on Monday to killing Gladys Tordil on May 5, 2016, in the parking lot of a high school in Beltsville where she was picking up her daughters. Beltsville is in Prince George's County.

In April, Tordil pleaded guilty to fatally shooting two strangers during apparent carjacking attempts, one outside a Bethesda shopping mall and the other at a nearby shopping center. Those shootings took place in Montgomery County the day after Tordil's shooting.