The Latest: US mayors OK plan to use only renewable energy

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Conference of Mayors' resolutions to fight climate change (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A bipartisan group of mayors from across the country has unanimously backed an ambitious commitment for U.S. cities to run entirely on renewable sources such as wind and solar in two decades.

As the U.S. Conference of Mayors wrapped up in Miami Beach on Monday, leaders from more than 250 cities voted on symbolic resolutions pushing back against President Donald Trump on climate change and immigration.

Steve Benjamin is the Democratic mayor of Columbia, South Carolina. He proposed the resolution with three other mayors. He says mayors have been on the front line of climate and energy issues for so long and the president's actions have ignited the excitement of mayors and citizens who want to do more.

The clean-energy resolution is one of the many measures that will be sent to Congress and the White House hoping to influence legislation. It was proposed by Democratic mayors in the Republican-dominated states of South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Iowa.

___

9:05 a.m.

Mayors meeting in Florida are considering an ambitious commitment to have entire U.S. cities run on renewable sources such as wind and solar in two decades.

Leaders from more than 250 cities gathered at the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Miami Beach are voting Monday on a resolution to reach the 100 percent clean energy goal by 2035.

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine is leading the effort after being in the spotlight for his moves to grapple with sea level rise.

A May survey by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions says 47 cities spent nearly $1.2 billion annually on electricity for city operations.

Mayors at the conference have overwhelmingly expressed support to fight climate change, especially after the Trump administration pulled out of a global climate agreement last month.