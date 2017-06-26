Rabbi, several others arrested in public benefits fraud case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say four couples, including a New Jersey rabbi and his wife, have been charged in a conspiracy to defraud Medicaid and other public assistance programs of over $1 million.

Prosecutors said Monday the state and federal charges were the first of many arrests in the investigation.

Rabbi Zalmen Sorotzkin of Congregation Lutzk in Lakewood and his wife were charged with collecting more than $338,000 in benefits prosecutors say they weren't entitled to. They were charged in state court along with another couple, who prosecutors say collected more than $585,000 in benefits.

They were scheduled to appear in court Monday. No one answered the phone at the synagogue.

A separate federal criminal complaint charges two other married couples with conspiring to fraudulently obtain Medicaid and housing and food assistance benefits.