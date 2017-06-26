Suspect in killing of 3, wounding of girl turns himself in

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man suspected of opening fire on a car in St. Louis, critically wounding a 7-year-old girl and killing her parents and another man in the vehicle, is in custody.

St. Louis police say 28-year-old Jerome Leon Buress Jr. turned himself in Sunday. Prosecutors last Friday charged him with three first-degree murder counts in the June 2 shooting. He's also charged with six counts of armed criminal action, two assault counts, and one count each of shooting a firearm at a motor vehicle and tampering with a witness.

Authorities allege Buress killed 27-year-old Derrick Irving and 24-year-old Jessica Garth, the parents of wounded 7-year-old Deniya Irving. Thirty-seven-year-old Julian Hayes also was killed.

The girl remains hospitalized.

Online court records don't show if Buress has an attorney.