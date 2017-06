Soccer game turns violent as fans of Mexican teams brawl

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A friendly game in California between former players of two professional Mexican soccer clubs turned violent during halftime when dozens of fans rushed the field and brawled.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2rTmsxn ) the "game of legends" between former Club America and Pumas players Sunday was intended to benefit Santa Ana-based United Soccer Talents Foundation, which supports soccer players.

Santa Ana police Cmdr. Jeffrey Smith says about 50 fans descended from the stands after the first half ended and began fighting. Police officers cleared the field and stands.

Smith says five suspects were detained and the rest of the game was canceled. Video showed some fans repeatedly kicking one man who was down on the field.

Better known players at the game included former Mexican national team members Luis Roberto "Zague" Alves and Alberto Garcia Aspe, Paraguay's Salvador Cabanas, Chile's Fabian Estay and Colombia's Andres Chitiva.

Club America led 2-1 at the half.

The rivalry between the two teams is intense in Mexico.