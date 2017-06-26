Ivanka Trump says she tries to stay out of politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump says she tries to stay away from politics.

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" that aired Monday, President Donald Trump's daughter said she tries to "leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues that I care deeply about."

Trump praised her father, saying "his political instincts are phenomenal."

Trump has focused on several policy issues, including paid family leave. Last week, she visited lawmakers on Capitol Hill for talks on those issues. Advancing parental leave in the Republican-controlled Congress is considered highly unlikely, but winning some family-oriented tax changes are possible

Trump stepped away from roles at the Trump Organization and running her eponymous lifestyle brand to take the unpaid role in the administration.