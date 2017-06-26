Trump to welcome India's prime minister to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House.

Modi is expected Monday afternoon for meetings with Trump and dinner with the president and first lady.

The meeting is the first between the leaders of the world's two largest democracies. It takes place amid uncertainty over the relationship because of differences on trade and other issues.

Trump has focused on outreach to China, India's strategic rival, as he looks to Beijing to rein in North Korea. But Washington and New Delhi share concerns about China's rise as a military power.

In advance of the meeting, the Trump administration approved India's purchase of nearly two dozen unarmed surveillance drones. The deal, estimated to be worth about $2 billion, is still subject to congressional approval.