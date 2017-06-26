  1. Home
Injured Kvitova out of Eastbourne, a week before Wimbledon

By  Associated Press
2017/06/26 20:37

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Petra Kvitova has pulled out of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne because of an abdominal injury, a day after winning her first title since her playing hand was injured in a knife attack.

Organizers of the Aegon International confirmed Kvitova's withdrawal on Monday, a week before the start of Wimbledon. She won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and '14.

Kvitova won the grass-court Aegon Classic in Birmingham on Sunday by beating Ashleigh Barty 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final.

It was only her second tournament since she was attacked at her home in December.