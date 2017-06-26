Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 26, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;85;76;A t-storm in spots;81;75;SW;8;89%;75%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;102;89;Mostly sunny, warm;103;89;WNW;9;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;70;Sunny and hot;102;71;W;12;23%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;87;74;Clouds and sun, warm;89;76;SSW;7;43%;3%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;67;54;Showers and t-storms;74;62;ENE;13;65%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;57;49;Rain and drizzle;61;50;ESE;6;72%;85%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and nice;94;69;E;7;25%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;84;58;A couple of showers;76;51;NNW;7;45%;64%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, breezy;82;68;Mostly sunny;83;69;NE;12;54%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, seasonable;91;73;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSW;6;44%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;43;Mostly sunny;56;42;S;5;69%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;114;86;Sunny, breezy, hot;118;88;NW;16;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;75;Partly sunny;94;76;SW;5;56%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;70;A t-storm in spots;81;70;WSW;16;72%;60%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;90;79;Periods of sun;89;79;SW;6;68%;56%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;86;71;Partly sunny, humid;82;70;SW;11;73%;10%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;72;NE;7;53%;32%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cooler;85;62;Partly sunny and hot;91;70;ESE;4;46%;6%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;70;50;Partly sunny;73;60;E;4;50%;44%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;66;48;Rain and drizzle;66;48;SE;5;72%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;74;56;Clouds and sun, nice;74;54;ESE;13;52%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;85;65;Partly sunny;89;68;SE;12;45%;21%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;74;57;A heavy thunderstorm;74;61;SW;6;70%;80%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, hot;94;67;A shower or t-storm;87;67;NE;6;67%;74%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, humid;85;62;Partly sunny;89;66;SSE;6;41%;13%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;72;65;A little rain;70;50;SSW;9;75%;63%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;84;61;A shower in places;84;61;NW;5;34%;42%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;76;69;A t-storm in spots;80;69;NNE;8;70%;52%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;73;Sunny and very warm;100;73;N;8;29%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;71;48;Sun and clouds;62;52;N;5;78%;96%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;70;Mostly sunny;82;69;E;3;58%;44%;11

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;97;81;Rather cloudy, warm;100;83;WSW;13;47%;43%;9

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;72;55;Sunny and pleasant;76;61;SSW;8;47%;3%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;78;Showers and t-storms;85;78;WSW;9;81%;92%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;65;49;Partly sunny;66;51;SSE;9;48%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;85;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;78;S;8;84%;82%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;86;71;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SSE;6;58%;40%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;86;71;A shower in spots;85;70;SSE;12;74%;43%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;100;84;A shower or t-storm;96;81;E;8;72%;79%;10

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, nice;84;59;A t-storm around;91;57;W;7;28%;43%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;94;80;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSE;10;72%;72%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;94;69;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;SSE;5;56%;21%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;60;52;Spotty showers;68;53;S;11;80%;84%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;88;71;Nice with some sun;92;69;N;7;25%;44%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;86;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;66;WSW;16;66%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;ESE;8;81%;83%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny intervals;69;42;Mostly sunny;70;44;ENE;6;51%;10%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;6;71%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;60;49;Thundershowers;61;49;W;15;72%;69%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A shower or t-storm;91;78;SSE;6;78%;82%;9

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;91;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;S;9;78%;57%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;72;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;72;ENE;17;57%;12%;11

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;87;74;Mostly cloudy;82;74;WSW;11;70%;44%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;96;81;A t-storm in spots;99;77;E;12;69%;76%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;83;67;Sunny and humid;85;69;ENE;7;63%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy;88;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;ESE;7;72%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;83;Sunshine and warm;98;83;NNW;12;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;Mostly sunny;62;40;NNW;7;59%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;91;63;Mostly sunny;93;63;N;6;18%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;99;86;Partly sunny, warm;98;85;SW;7;56%;57%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;84;70;Thunderstorms;83;68;SSE;5;79%;93%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;105;79;Turning sunny, warm;106;81;NW;7;16%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;83;63;Partly sunny;78;55;N;8;56%;5%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Showers and t-storms;87;80;E;18;70%;82%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;86;69;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;WSW;5;61%;37%;6

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;93;79;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SSE;9;77%;72%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;93;75;W;5;74%;77%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;61;26;Partly sunny;59;27;ENE;6;21%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;74;Showers and t-storms;83;74;SW;6;84%;84%;9

Lima, Peru;Low clouds may break;70;62;Partly sunny;69;63;S;10;63%;24%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;77;63;Partly sunny;76;65;W;9;64%;44%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;71;56;Showers and t-storms;67;57;ENE;10;76%;83%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warm;87;64;Sunshine;80;60;SSE;6;54%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;80;67;Turning sunny;79;67;S;6;68%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;90;63;Partly sunny;85;61;WNW;10;39%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;81;Cloudy with a shower;88;84;SW;14;73%;70%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;89;75;A stray shower;89;74;ENE;4;70%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;93;77;ENE;6;69%;76%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds;56;42;Rather cloudy;56;43;NNE;9;72%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;74;57;Showers and t-storms;70;61;SSW;6;73%;85%;12

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;SE;6;69%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;70;47;Partly sunny, nice;70;46;NW;11;53%;11%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;Showers around;86;77;SSW;14;62%;82%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and very warm;74;61;Spotty showers;70;52;SW;12;59%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;Variable clouds;71;57;Thundershowers;68;54;SW;3;73%;77%;6

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon showers;74;55;Partly sunny;69;52;WSW;11;53%;5%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;86;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;81;SSW;16;84%;96%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;75;52;Becoming cloudy;74;55;ESE;7;59%;44%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;79;64;A p.m. t-shower;78;62;W;9;55%;55%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;72;Sunny and hot;98;70;WNW;7;31%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;78;58;A thunderstorm;81;56;NW;8;66%;86%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;82;67;A passing shower;79;68;NNE;5;70%;93%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;68;46;Partly sunny;67;45;S;7;33%;1%;5

Ottawa, Canada;More clouds than sun;71;51;A thundershower;67;48;W;8;71%;58%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;78;A shower;83;77;E;6;78%;85%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;76;Couple of t-storms;86;76;ESE;5;82%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;86;74;A downpour;89;75;ESE;5;78%;84%;9

Paris, France;Clouding up;80;66;Heavy thunderstorms;79;63;W;8;71%;85%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;41;Mostly sunny;64;47;ESE;6;67%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;91;76;A shower or t-storm;94;78;SW;5;70%;68%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;84;76;A t-storm in spots;86;73;SE;6;78%;80%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A t-storm in spots;95;74;SE;5;49%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;81;58;A strong t-storm;80;61;E;7;62%;80%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;85;67;A t-storm in spots;84;71;NNW;5;58%;55%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;72;51;Heavy p.m. showers;71;50;S;9;65%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;83;66;Mostly sunny;78;63;N;10;62%;5%;9

Recife, Brazil;A touch of rain;83;75;Spotty showers;83;73;SSE;11;70%;87%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;51;46;A few showers;52;46;WNW;8;66%;78%;2

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;65;54;Thundershowers;66;47;W;12;64%;61%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;63;Sunshine, pleasant;77;64;NE;5;69%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;108;80;NNW;7;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Warm with sunshine;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;92;70;SSE;10;40%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little a.m. rain;62;50;A shower or two;60;53;W;13;78%;75%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;67;57;Clouds breaking;67;55;W;13;64%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;64;Couple of t-storms;76;66;ENE;5;77%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sunshine;86;79;Mostly sunny;87;79;E;9;74%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;NNE;5;97%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;82;56;Increasing clouds;86;57;W;6;13%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;52;40;Mostly sunny;57;37;ESE;4;59%;9%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;85;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NNE;6;73%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;75;58;Partly sunny, smoky;74;62;W;8;69%;44%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;75;56;Mostly sunny;73;56;SW;7;58%;26%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;85;70;Some sun, a t-storm;84;70;W;5;70%;69%;7

Shanghai, China;A t-storm around;82;73;Showers around;82;72;SSE;7;79%;65%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;81;A t-storm in spots;90;81;SSE;5;70%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;90;63;A shower or t-storm;86;63;S;7;65%;61%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;87;78;Sunshine and nice;87;79;E;10;71%;7%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;67;50;Clouds and sun;65;49;W;11;43%;3%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;64;47;Cloudy;62;50;NW;6;75%;44%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;93;80;A t-storm in spots;94;79;W;7;69%;57%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;58;53;Partly sunny, breezy;60;52;W;17;63%;44%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;95;72;A shower in spots;92;70;N;9;29%;41%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;Partly sunny;86;65;ENE;8;48%;32%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;100;72;Nice with sunshine;96;73;ENE;8;20%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;91;75;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;N;8;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;91;71;Partly sunny, warm;96;68;SE;4;42%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;78;70;A brief shower;77;69;SE;8;76%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;66;53;A shower in the a.m.;68;55;WNW;10;66%;63%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;90;75;Plenty of sunshine;95;80;SE;6;31%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very hot;102;78;Very hot;100;81;SSE;7;34%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, hot;93;62;Clouds and sun, warm;91;61;NE;9;23%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with sunshine;74;53;Turning sunny, nice;70;53;SSE;5;57%;9%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;86;62;Partly sunny;88;66;SSE;10;43%;36%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;77;A shower or t-storm;89;77;E;6;74%;75%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Episodes of sunshine;65;48;Partly sunny;67;46;WNW;12;55%;6%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;74;53;Partly sunny;76;61;ENE;7;47%;31%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;50;43;Partly sunny;55;45;SSE;14;79%;61%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;84;77;A shower or t-storm;88;77;WSW;6;77%;78%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunlit and very warm;93;63;Sunshine and hot;96;67;NE;6;31%;2%;9

