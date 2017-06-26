Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 26, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;30;25;A t-storm in spots;27;24;SW;13;89%;75%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;39;32;Mostly sunny, warm;40;32;WNW;15;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;21;Sunny and hot;39;21;W;19;23%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;31;24;Clouds and sun, warm;31;24;SSW;12;43%;3%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;19;12;Showers and t-storms;23;16;ENE;20;65%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;14;10;Rain and drizzle;16;10;ESE;10;72%;85%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and nice;35;20;E;12;25%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;29;14;A couple of showers;24;10;NNW;12;45%;64%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, breezy;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;NE;20;54%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, seasonable;33;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;SSW;10;44%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;14;5;S;7;69%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;30;Sunny, breezy, hot;48;31;NW;26;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;SW;9;56%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;25;72%;60%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;32;26;Periods of sun;32;26;SW;10;68%;56%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;30;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;SW;18;73%;10%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;21;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;22;NE;11;53%;32%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cooler;29;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;ESE;6;46%;6%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;21;10;Partly sunny;23;16;E;7;50%;44%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;9;Rain and drizzle;19;9;SE;9;72%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;ESE;20;52%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;30;18;Partly sunny;32;20;SE;19;45%;21%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;23;14;A heavy thunderstorm;23;16;SW;10;70%;80%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds, hot;34;19;A shower or t-storm;30;19;NE;10;67%;74%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, humid;29;17;Partly sunny;32;19;SSE;10;41%;13%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;22;18;A little rain;21;10;SSW;15;75%;63%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;29;16;A shower in places;29;16;NW;9;34%;42%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;25;20;A t-storm in spots;27;21;NNE;14;70%;52%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;N;12;29%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Sun and clouds;16;11;N;9;78%;96%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;E;6;58%;44%;11

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;36;27;Rather cloudy, warm;38;28;WSW;20;47%;43%;9

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SSW;12;47%;3%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WSW;14;81%;92%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;19;10;Partly sunny;19;11;SSE;14;48%;66%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;26;S;14;84%;82%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;21;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSE;10;58%;40%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;30;22;A shower in spots;29;21;SSE;19;74%;43%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;38;29;A shower or t-storm;35;27;E;13;72%;79%;10

Denver, United States;Lots of sun, nice;29;15;A t-storm around;33;14;W;12;28%;43%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;16;72%;72%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;34;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;SSE;7;56%;21%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;16;11;Spotty showers;20;11;S;18;80%;84%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;31;21;Nice with some sun;33;21;N;12;25%;44%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;30;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;19;WSW;26;66%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;12;81%;83%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny intervals;20;6;Mostly sunny;21;7;ENE;9;51%;10%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;9;71%;73%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;15;9;Thundershowers;16;9;W;25;72%;69%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower or t-storm;33;26;SSE;10;78%;82%;9

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;S;14;78%;57%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;22;ENE;27;57%;12%;11

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;31;23;Mostly cloudy;28;23;WSW;18;70%;44%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;36;27;A t-storm in spots;37;25;E;19;69%;76%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;Sunny and humid;30;20;ENE;11;63%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;12;72%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Sunshine and warm;37;28;NNW;20;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Mostly sunny;17;5;NNW;11;59%;5%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;33;17;Mostly sunny;34;17;N;10;18%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;30;Partly sunny, warm;37;29;SW;11;56%;57%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;29;21;Thunderstorms;28;20;SSE;8;79%;93%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Turning sunny, warm;41;27;NW;11;16%;7%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Partly sunny;26;13;N;13;56%;5%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;27;E;29;70%;82%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;WSW;8;61%;37%;6

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSE;15;77%;72%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;W;8;74%;77%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;16;-3;Partly sunny;15;-3;ENE;10;21%;3%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Showers and t-storms;28;23;SW;10;84%;84%;9

Lima, Peru;Low clouds may break;21;17;Partly sunny;21;17;S;16;63%;24%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clearing;25;17;Partly sunny;24;18;W;14;64%;44%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;22;13;Showers and t-storms;20;14;ENE;17;76%;83%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warm;31;18;Sunshine;27;16;SSE;10;54%;2%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;20;Turning sunny;26;19;S;10;68%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;32;17;Partly sunny;30;16;WNW;17;39%;44%;8

Male, Maldives;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;27;Cloudy with a shower;31;29;SW;23;73%;70%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;31;24;A stray shower;31;23;ENE;7;70%;65%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;34;25;ENE;10;69%;76%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds;13;5;Rather cloudy;13;6;NNE;14;72%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;23;14;Showers and t-storms;21;16;SSW;10;73%;85%;12

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;9;69%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;21;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;NW;17;53%;11%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Showers around;30;25;SSW;22;62%;82%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and very warm;23;16;Spotty showers;21;11;SW;19;59%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;Variable clouds;22;14;Thundershowers;20;12;SW;5;73%;77%;6

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon showers;23;13;Partly sunny;20;11;WSW;18;53%;5%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;30;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;SSW;25;84%;96%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;24;11;Becoming cloudy;23;13;ESE;11;59%;44%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;26;18;A p.m. t-shower;26;17;W;15;55%;55%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;22;Sunny and hot;37;21;WNW;12;31%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;26;14;A thunderstorm;27;13;NW;13;66%;86%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;28;20;A passing shower;26;20;NNE;8;70%;93%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;20;8;Partly sunny;19;7;S;11;33%;1%;5

Ottawa, Canada;More clouds than sun;22;11;A thundershower;19;9;W;13;71%;58%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A shower;29;25;E;10;78%;85%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;ESE;9;82%;83%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;30;23;A downpour;31;24;ESE;9;78%;84%;9

Paris, France;Clouding up;27;19;Heavy thunderstorms;26;17;W;13;71%;85%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;5;Mostly sunny;18;8;ESE;9;67%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;33;24;A shower or t-storm;34;25;SW;9;70%;68%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SE;10;78%;80%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;SE;8;49%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;27;14;A strong t-storm;27;16;E;11;62%;80%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;22;NNW;8;58%;55%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;22;10;Heavy p.m. showers;22;10;S;15;65%;89%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny;26;17;N;16;62%;5%;9

Recife, Brazil;A touch of rain;28;24;Spotty showers;28;23;SSE;18;70%;87%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;10;8;A few showers;11;8;WNW;13;66%;78%;2

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;18;12;Thundershowers;19;9;W;20;64%;61%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;17;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;NE;8;69%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Plenty of sunshine;42;27;NNW;12;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Warm with sunshine;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;SSE;16;40%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little a.m. rain;17;10;A shower or two;16;12;W;21;78%;75%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;20;14;Clouds breaking;19;13;W;22;64%;4%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;Couple of t-storms;24;19;ENE;8;77%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;E;15;74%;55%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NNE;7;97%;72%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;28;13;Increasing clouds;30;14;W;10;13%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Mostly sunny;14;3;ESE;7;59%;9%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;10;73%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;24;14;Partly sunny, smoky;23;16;W;13;69%;44%;7

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;24;13;Mostly sunny;23;14;SW;11;58%;26%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;30;21;Some sun, a t-storm;29;21;W;8;70%;69%;7

Shanghai, China;A t-storm around;28;23;Showers around;28;22;SSE;11;79%;65%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;8;70%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;32;17;A shower or t-storm;30;17;S;11;65%;61%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;31;26;Sunshine and nice;31;26;E;17;71%;7%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;20;10;Clouds and sun;18;9;W;18;43%;3%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;Cloudy;17;10;NW;10;75%;44%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;26;W;11;69%;57%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;14;11;Partly sunny, breezy;15;11;W;27;63%;44%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;35;22;A shower in spots;34;21;N;14;29%;41%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Partly sunny;30;18;ENE;13;48%;32%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;38;22;Nice with sunshine;36;23;ENE;13;20%;1%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;33;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;N;13;56%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;Partly sunny, warm;35;20;SE;7;42%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;25;21;A brief shower;25;21;SE;14;76%;82%;3

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;19;12;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;WNW;15;66%;63%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;SE;9;31%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very hot;39;26;Very hot;38;27;SSE;11;34%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, hot;34;17;Clouds and sun, warm;33;16;NE;14;23%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with sunshine;23;12;Turning sunny, nice;21;12;SSE;8;57%;9%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;31;19;SSE;15;43%;36%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;E;10;74%;75%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Episodes of sunshine;18;9;Partly sunny;19;8;WNW;19;55%;6%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;23;12;Partly sunny;24;16;ENE;11;47%;31%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;10;6;Partly sunny;13;7;SSE;23;79%;61%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;WSW;10;77%;78%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunlit and very warm;34;17;Sunshine and hot;35;19;NE;9;31%;2%;9

