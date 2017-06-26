  1. Home
15 missing after tourist boat sinking in Colombia

By  Associated Press
2017/06/26 19:46

People who survived a sunken ferry, cry as they wait for more information about their missing friends and relatives, at a reservoir in

Soldiers and rescue workers flat at the site where a ferry sank in a reservoir in Guatape, Colombia, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Nine people

Gilberto Villegas, a ferry passenger who survived after it sank in a reservoir, cries as he talks to the press in Guatape, Colombia, Su

Youths who survived the capsizing of a ferry wait for more information about their missing friends and relatives, at a reservoir in Gua

Boats are docked at the reservoir where a ferry sank in Guatape, Colombia, Sunday, June 25, 2017. Nine people were dead and 28 missing

GUATAPE, Colombia (AP) — Scuba divers are continuing to search for bodies in a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin where a tourist boat packed with more than 150 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized, leaving at least six people dead and 15 missing.

Rescuers including firefighters and air force pilots in helicopters searched for survivors at the Guatape reservoir where El Almirante ferry sank. A flotilla of recreational boats and jet skis rushed to the scene, pulling people from the boat as it went down and avoiding an even deadlier tragedy.

In the absence of a passenger list, authorities have been relying on family numbers and survivors to report their whereabouts. Overnight they reduced to 15 the number of people missing, down from an earlier count of twice that amount.